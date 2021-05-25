Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 4:45 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:40 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 340,515 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 266,110 confirmed cases
    • 74,405 probable cases
  • 332,645 recoveries
  • 1,990 active cases
    • 1,374 confirmed active cases
    • 616 probable active cases
  • 5,824 total deaths
    • 4,621 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,203 deaths among probable cases
  • 200 currently hospitalized
    • 90 in ICU
    • 37 on ventilators
  • 3,645,582 people total have been tested
    • 8.7% positive PCR tests
    • 14.5% positive antigen tests
  • 3,291,684 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, May 25:

  1. Pulaski: 42
  2. Garland: 36
  3. Benton: 18

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,199 19 3,076 104 22,796
Clay 1,783 14 1,717 52 19,266
Cleburne 1,999 13 1,910 75 23,908
Craighead 13,569 81 13,305 182 129,572
Crittenden 6,131 46 5,986 97 46,063
Cross 1,962 14 1,898 50 17,184
Greene 6,157 27 6,052 77 52,349
Independence 3,786 21 3,641 124 44,763
Jackson 3,228 4 3,185 38 29,686
Lawrence 2,128 8 2,077 43 16,990
Mississippi 5,887 27 5,751 109 44,178
Poinsett 3,182 14 3,091 77 29,909
Randolph 2,159 26 2,086 47 22,167
St. Francis 3,606 10 3,552 44 32,634
Sharp 1,615 8 1,561 46 19,036
Stone 992 2 960 30 12,701
White 8,109 67 7,920 120 56,441
Woodruff 651 1 637 13 8,915

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

