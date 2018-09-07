A Few Chances of Rain by the Weekend

Rain chances are back until we hit Memorial Day Weekend as high pressure breaks down. Highs in the 80s are still expected but probably further from 90 degrees for most. The first decent chance of rain is tonight into Wednesday morning. Scattered thunderstorms and downpours will move through giving some a decent round of rain while others may not see much. The highest rain chances on Wednesday are around sunrise with a mostly dry afternoon expected. Isolated pop-up showers and storms stay in the forecast into Thursday though most stay dry. A complex of storms forms to our west and tries to arrive overnight into Friday morning. It’ll be weakening, but we’ll have to watch for a few strong to severe wind gusts. Lower humidity moves in for Memorial Day Weekend, and that should keep rain chances away. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Humidity and rain chances start to return on Memorial Day.