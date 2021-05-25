Great-granddaughter of first fire chief donates items to fire department

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The great-granddaughter of the first fire chief of the Jonesboro Fire Department stopped by Station 1 Tuesday to give some artifacts to the department.
Judy Furr, a Jonesboro native who now lives in New Mexico, is the great-granddaughter of Chief L. D. Hickey.
He helped found what was called at the time the Invincible Fire Brigade in 1899.
She donated items like photos, documents, and personal belongings to the fire department for their history exhibit.
She says the department has a rich history, and they do a good job keeping up with the department’s history.
“And to me it was very important that the documents they, the things that belonged to Chief Hickey that I own, they belong here with the fire department, they do not belong with me in New Mexico,” Furr said.
Current Fire Chief Kevin Miller said it’s important to keep up with the history of the department.
Chief Hickey served the Jonesboro Fire Department as chief from 1899 to 1927.
Furr also donated some artifacts to the Craighead County Historical Society.
