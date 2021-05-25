Jonesboro gym pushes mental health during awareness month

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - May is mental health awareness month and although the month is coming to an end, officials at Workout Anytime Hilltop say there are several things you can do to work on your mental health.
“Working out and just staying active is just a great way to kinda help with your mental help as well your physical health,” General Manager Allie Wilson said.
Wilson says working out releases serotonin levels in your brain, which are the “feel-good hormones” that everyone wants to release.
She added that it doesn’t take much, just 30 minutes a day to let out the stress.
“If you feel good physically, you’re mentally going to feel a little bit better. Stretching is a big part of the mental part that we like to stick because you are spending a lot of quiet time. Just you focusing on your muscles,” Wilson said.
She also says working out and or connecting with your mental state is important for younger adults and children.
“When you are a younger adult, you can get a lot of built-up emotions,” Wilson said. “[It’s] a good way for those younger children to kinda blow off some steam.”
Wilson says mental health is something you have to take time for every single day, 365.
“Being able to take the time and being away from the day, let your mind relax and just focus on yourself,” Wilson said.
She says the very first step is just deciding that you want to be better and that you are ready to make the step forward.
