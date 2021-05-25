Man killed, woman injured in wrong-way crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man died and a woman suffered serious injuries when police say their vehicles collided head-on in a wrong-way crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 9:38 p.m. Monday, May 24, on U.S. Highway 67, two miles south of Poplar Bluff.
According to the crash report, 69-year-old Barry L. Johnson of Doniphan was traveling in the wrong direction when his northbound 2002 Chevy Malibu collided head-on with a southbound 2000 Nissan Xterra driven by Amy L. Swofford, 40, of Harviell.
An ambulance transported Johnson to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where Dr. Raymond Kepping pronounced him dead at 10:42 p.m.
Swofford was flown to St. Louis University Hospital with serious injuries.
