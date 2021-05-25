May 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 25. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The high pressure ridge that gave us 5 days of rain-free weather is now breaking down to our east.
As a result, rain chances creep back into Region 8 for the rest of the workweek.
In fact, a few isolated storms are possible today and tonight in our western counties.
Several more rounds of rain are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but most areas will stay under one inch of total rainfall.
We have a low risk of severe weather on Thursday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
While all eyes are on repairing the Interstate 40 bridge, some Region 8 residents are wondering when a new bridge will be completed in their town.
How cool is this? A 12-year-old entrepreneur is having fun while learning a cold, hard lesson about running a business.
Months after fire destroyed it, an iconic barbecue restaurant is rising from the ashes.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.