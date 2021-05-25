Northeast Arkansas family leaving ahead of transgender legislation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A mother-daughter duo is leaving Arkansas ahead of new legislation affecting transgender youth.
Over a month ago Shirley Taylor finally let her daughter AJ Sheets wear a dress.
This was the day AJ came out as transgender to her mom.
“It felt great, my first dress ever. I loved it,” says AJ.
This was just days after legislation passed in Arkansas banning youth from receiving gender-affirming treatment.
“Until the legislation and then I realized not only do we not have resources here for that kind of thing but it’s being banned. What if she wants to do that and I can’t help her do that,” says Taylor.
A month down this new journey for the duo, they get ready to pack their bags to a place they feel will accept AJ more: Olympia, Washington.
“I was happy and excited, but also nervous,” says AJ when explaining how she felt about moving.
Taylor says AJ started telling people she was a girl at age 5.
The backlash since she recently started wearing dresses hurts, but none of it phases AJ.
“We’ve had people say things like take that dress off, you’re not a girl. She just looked at them and said your opinion doesn’t matter in my life and just turned around and walked away”, adds Taylor.
“I just ignore them and eventually they’ll stop bullying me. So I don’t really have to worry about them anymore,” says AJ.
They plan to finish out the school year and prepare to move sometime this summer.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.