Paragould first responders contend with busy Monday night

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders in Paragould had their hands full Monday night, as they had to deal with three major situations that happened within two hours of each other.
It all started with an incident on the 700 block of North Third Street.
A call came in at 4:15 p.m., and SWAT teams had to be called in to help address the situation.
An hour and a half later, a bomb threat was called in at the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.
And just thirty minutes after that, a second bomb threat was called in. This time at the Walmart Supercenter off West Kingshighway.
It’s what Paragould Police Captain Brad Snyder called a logistical nightmare.
“It does take resources away from people who actually need services,” Snyder said. “Whether that be EMS, police or fire. And so it does put a hindrance on our ability to still serve and protect our residents when we are having to deal with things that are not legit.”
Snyder also said that during this string of events, Paragould police had to rely on the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to take calls.
“Luckily and thankfully, we have a very good working relationship with the sheriff’s office, and the fire department, EMS and OEM,” Snyder said.” And are able to pull resources. For instance helped take calls for us in the city.”
A command center was set up at the Paragould Fire Department to help keep all responders on the same page.
“You’re in the same room so if law enforcement says they need a truck over here or we need an ambulance over here, you can turn face to face with that representative and say we need an ambulance here, they get in touch with their people and send them there.” said Fire Chief Kevin Lang.
All three incidents are currently under investigation, and Snyder said he hopes to provide the public with more information later this week.
