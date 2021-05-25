Public library to hold tour across Northeast Arkansas parks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is going on the road to several parks across Craighead and Poinsett County beginning next week.
This will be the debut of the library’s Bookmobile, which will bring popular books, games, and other resources to communities that do not have easy access to a public library.
“Not everyone lives close to a public library,” said Stephanie Sweeney, the youth programs coordinator at the library. “So instead of asking them to take time out of their day to drive all the way across the county or across town to the library, how about we just bring the library to you?”
The tour kicks off June 1 and will run up until June 9.
For more information on where the tour will stop nearest to you, visit the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Facebook page.
