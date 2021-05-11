Skip to content
Energy Alert
Ask The Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Bridging the Great Health Divide
News
Weather
Sports
VIDEO
Health
Community
About Us
Contests
WHAT'S ON TV
Shop Local
Home
Region 8 News Live and Replay
Take a Road Trip
Region 8 Digital Apps
Recent Video
Submit a News Tip
See It - Snap It - Send It
Shop Local
News
National
Entertainment
Education
Crime
Politics
Business
Consumer
Technology
Oddities
A Better Region 8
Weather
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
River Stages
Sneezecast
Closings
Download Apps
NE Arkansas Tornadoes
Sports
Fastbreak Friday Night
A-State Red Wolves
Arkansas Razorbacks
NBA
NHL
National
Outdoors
Olympics
Community
Military
Religion Today
A Family for Me
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Pump Patrol
Energy Alert
Calendar
Pets
Health
Bridging The Great Health Divide
Coronavirus
Medical Minute
National
Food
Programming
What's On KAIT
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
About Us
Meet Our News Team
KAIT Careers
Contests
GR8 Acts of Kindness Submissions
Barton's Umbrella
Latest Newscasts
Education
Scholarship Salute 2021
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.
RELATED CONTENT
Corey Seats announces candidacy for prosecuting attorney
Corey Seats of Jonesboro announced Tuesday his candidacy for Prosecuting Attorney of the Second Judicial District.
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
Published 20m at 12:21 PM
WATCH: Increasing vaccinations focus of governor’s weekly briefing
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
2h
2h
Governor appoints 1st Black woman to Missouri Supreme Court
By
Associated Press
2h
2h
Mangled: When military members are ordered to move to a new assignment, their possessions sometimes arrive in pieces
By
Peter Buffo,
Sandra Jones and
Jackson Hicks
5h
5h
Man killed, woman injured in wrong-way crash
A man died and a woman suffered serious injuries when police say their vehicles collided head-on in a wrong-way crash.
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
5h
5h