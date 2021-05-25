Southaven officer shot, suspect now in standoff with deputies in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southaven police officer was shot Tuesday and taken to a Memphis hospital.
A local law enforcement source says the shooting happened at Mallory and Riverport in Memphis. The suspect then reportedly took the officer’s car and is now in a standoff with deputies in St. Francis County.
The FBI has agents at the shooting scene in Memphis and in Arkansas involved in the investigation.
The St. Francis County sheriff told WMC the officer’s unmarked car was found wrecked near a wooded area where officers are searching for the suspect. Police dogs are being brought in to help with the search.
According to Arkansas State Police, troopers assisting with the search.
A spokesperson for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says the officer was shot in the left forearm and is in non-critical condition.
The officer was alert and talking after the shooting, according to the spokesperson.
