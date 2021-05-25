Sun Belt baseball tournament brings economic impact to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People walking around downtown Montgomery may notice more out-of-state license plates, many from across the southeast. It’s because fans are in town for the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
The tournament starts Tuesday and runs through the weekend but while the games are centered at Riverwalk Stadium, the entire city and even parts of the river region will benefit.
The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce says the tours, people eating out, and staying in hotels bring in nearly half a million dollars to Montgomery. A big economic impact after many of these tourist attractions suffered losses from the pandemic.
The city sees this tournament as only the beginning of bringing people to Montgomery to see what it has to offer.
“We’re excited,” Montgomery Chamber of Commerce Executive Director of Destination Ashley Jernigan said. “We have a lot of things planned for this summer, a lot of things connected to the holidays so were excited about that more to come.”
Local restaurants like Dreamland BBQ are hoping to cash in on all the excitement surrounding events like this.
“It’s going to be crazy but it’s also going to be a lot of fun,” general manager Bob Parker said. “That’s what we’re here for to cool you off, good barbecue, good beer, good sweet tea good smile.”
This tournament the first installment of a five-year relationship that the Sun Belt has made with Montgomery.
