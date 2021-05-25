Three catalytic converters stolen from The Learning Center of NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Learning Center of NEA is the latest victim of a catalytic converter theft in Jonesboro.
A Jonesboro police incident report states TLC, 3801 Aggie Road, had a catalytic converter stolen from three buses between May 21 at 5 p.m. through May 24 at about 9 a.m.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2014, 2016, and 2019 Ford Econoline E550, valued at $3,600.
The report notes there are no suspects or leads at this time.
If you have information, call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
