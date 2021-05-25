Tickets sold out for Fayetteville Super Regional at Bogle Park

The No. 6 national seed Arkansas (43-9) softball team will face No. 11 seed Arizona (39-13) in a best of three Super Regional with a berth to the Women’s College World Series on the line. Game 1 is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, May 28 on ESPNU with Game 2 scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch on Saturday, May 29 on ESPN2. The if necessary Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 30 on ESPN2.