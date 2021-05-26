Arkansas appeals court affirms Craighead murder conviction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A statement made in custody to police is presumptively involuntary and the burden is on the State to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that the statement was made voluntarily, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday, affirming the conviction of a Craighead County man on a murder charge.
The Arkansas Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling of the Craighead County Circuit Court in the Seth Bradley Smith case.
Smith was convicted in 2019 of second-degree murder in the death of his four-month-old son.
In the six-page ruling from Chief Judge Brandon J. Harrison, the court ruled that Smith or his attorneys did not provide enough information on the sufficiency of evidence, a directed verdict or a motion to suppress evidence in the case. Smith’s attorneys, in the appeal, said they had asked questions about each.
“Smith’s first point is not a challenge to the sufficiency of the evidence; it is a challenge to the admission of the autopsy report and its findings, which are addressed below in Point III. We note here that Smith’s argument is factually incorrect because the autopsy report itself was not admitted into evidence,” Harrison said. “As to his second point, it is not preserved for our review. ... A directed-verdict motion that merely asserts the State has failed to prove its case and does not inform the circuit court of any specific deficiency in the proof is inadequate to preserve a specific issue for appeal. In this case, Smith never argued to the circuit court that the State had failed to prove he acted knowingly, so we are precluded from addressing that argument now.”
On the motion to suppress argument, the filing noted that Smith filed a motion to suppress evidence including a “confession or admission of a defendant involuntarily made.”
Smith also argued in the appeal that there was “an overt threat that Appellant’s mother would be subjected to investigation and prosecution if Appellant did not tell the officer what he wanted to hear.”
However, the Court of Appeals disagreed.
“We hold that the circuit court did not err in denying the motion to suppress. There was no threat, overt or otherwise, to prosecute Smith’s mother; in fact, the officer made clear that he did not think Smith’s mother had hurt AS. The officer was simply stating a matter of fact: two people had been with AS prior to his injuries, Smith and his mother,” the opinion noted. “Therefore, one of them had inflicted the injuries. As to the timing of the interview, it did not take place in the immediate aftermath of AS’s death; it was six days later, both Smith and his fiancee’ came in voluntarily to be interviewed, and (Investigator Ron) Richardson did not know when AS’s visitation and funeral had been scheduled.”
Smith was sentenced to 18 years in prison in the case.
