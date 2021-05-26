Arkansas appeals court affirms Craighead murder conviction

“We hold that the circuit court did not err in denying the motion to suppress. There was no threat, overt or otherwise, to prosecute Smith’s mother; in fact, the officer made clear that he did not think Smith’s mother had hurt AS. The officer was simply stating a matter of fact: two people had been with AS prior to his injuries, Smith and his mother,” the opinion noted. “Therefore, one of them had inflicted the injuries. As to the timing of the interview, it did not take place in the immediate aftermath of AS’s death; it was six days later, both Smith and his fiancee’ came in voluntarily to be interviewed, and (Investigator Ron) Richardson did not know when AS’s visitation and funeral had been scheduled.”