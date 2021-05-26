Arkansas State’s Jermie Walker advances in 200m at NCAA West Prelims

Jermie Walker advanced past the first round in the 200m at the NCAA West Prelims, which began Wednesday at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas.
The Metairie, Louisiana, native clocked a personal-best 20.70 to place third in his heat, automatically qualifying him for the quarterfinals held Friday. Walker will race for one of 12 coveted spots in the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Aimar Palma Simo finished just outside of the top 12, placing 15th with a best throw of 64.19 (210-7.0) in the men’s hammer throw. In the men’s long jump, Carter Shell placed 17th with a leap of 7.59m (24-11.0).
In the 400m hurdles, Daidren Davis clocked a personal-best 51.80, finishing 35th. With that mark, he moved up to fifth in school history. Ke’Von Holder placed 31st in the 110m hurdles, running a wind-aided 14.03.
Bradley Jelmert finished 39th in the pole vault, clearing 5.00m (16-4.75).
NEXT UP
A-State’s women will compete on Thursday at the NCAA West Prelims, vying for spots in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the hammer throw (Grace Flowers), pole vault (Lauren Beauchamp) and shot put (Evangelynn Harris), while Rainee Bowers is set to run in the first round of the 100m hurdles.
