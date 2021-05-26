Bill to designate old Eaker AFB as National Cold War Center introduced in US House

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - A bill that would name the former Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville as the National Cold War Center was filed this week in the nation’s capital.
According to a media release from Arkansas’ congressional delegation - Reps. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro), French Hill (R-Little Rock), Steve Womack (R-Rogers) and Bruce Westerman (R-Hot Springs), the bill would honor the Air Force base.
Officials said the base was created in 1942 as a World War II training center but later became an alert center in the middle of the Cold War. It became inactive in 1991 and opened as a museum.
Rep. Crawford said the history of the base should be preserved.
“For years, Eaker Air Force Base has kept alive the memory of those who were prepared to fight against the expansion of communism and lived under constant threat of nuclear obliteration. Given this historical military base, Congressional recognition will ensure that the museum is able to continue to teach its visitors about the Cold War for generations to come,” Rep. Crawford said.
Rep. Hill, whose district covers White County, said the base provides a key lesson for people to understand.
“As we approach Memorial Day weekend, I am reminded of the sacrifices that our men and women in uniform make every day to protect our freedom. Those who fought against communism in the Cold War were no exception. Eaker Air Force Base museum allows Arkansans and Americans to see firsthand how important military preparedness is to our nation,” Rep. Hill said. “I am proud to work alongside my colleagues in the Arkansas delegation to rename Eaker Air Force Base and memorialize its legacy as the National Cold War Center for generations to come.”
The bill has been referred to the House Armed Services Committee.
