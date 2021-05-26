Bill to designate old Eaker AFB as National Cold War Center introduced in US House

“As we approach Memorial Day weekend, I am reminded of the sacrifices that our men and women in uniform make every day to protect our freedom. Those who fought against communism in the Cold War were no exception. Eaker Air Force Base museum allows Arkansans and Americans to see firsthand how important military preparedness is to our nation,” Rep. Hill said. “I am proud to work alongside my colleagues in the Arkansas delegation to rename Eaker Air Force Base and memorialize its legacy as the National Cold War Center for generations to come.”