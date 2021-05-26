Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 8:28 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:20 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 340,698 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 266,222 confirmed cases
    • 74,476 probable cases
  • 332,840 recoveries
  • 1,975 active cases
    • 1,349 confirmed active cases
    • 626 probable active cases
  • 5,827 total deaths
    • 4,623 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,204 deaths among probable cases
  • 189 currently hospitalized
    • 82 in ICU
    • 33 on ventilators
  • 3,649,486 people total have been tested
    • 8.7% positive PCR tests
    • 14.5% positive antigen tests
  • 3,295,396 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Wednesday, May 26:

  1. Pulaski: 35
  2. Benton: 21
  3. Lonoke: 15

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,200 19 3,077 104 22,835
Clay 1,783 11 1,720 52 19,291
Cleburne 2,002 15 1,911 75 23,926
Craighead 13,572 76 13,313 182 129,768
Crittenden 6,134 46 5,989 97 46,131
Cross 1,962 14 1,900 50 17,198
Greene 6,157 24 6,055 77 52,520
Independence 3,788 22 3,642 124 44,804
Jackson 3,228 2 3,187 38 29,697
Lawrence 2,128 7 2,078 43 17,116
Mississippi 5,886 24 5,753 109 44,238
Poinsett 3,183 13 3,093 77 29,941
Randolph 2,167 34 2,086 47 22,214
St. Francis 3,607 11 3,552 44 32,661
Sharp 1,615 8 1,561 46 19,135
Stone 992 1 961 30 12,711
White 8,112 68 7,922 120 56,537
Woodruff 651 0 638 13 8,927

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

