1 Diamond Hogs face Georgia Wednesday in SEC Tournament

The Razorbacks turn the page on their regular-season championship to the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala., at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Arkansas, the top seed at the tournament, opens play after a first-round bye against eight-seed Georgia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, on the SEC Network.
Arkansas went 42-10 overall in the regular season, posting a 22-10 mark in conference play. The Hogs’ 22 conference wins tied a program record for most SEC victories in a single season, matching the 1999 Arkansas squad which also won the regular-season SEC championship and finished with a 22-8 conference record.
Schedule
Wednesday, May 26 – 4:30 p.m. – vs. Georgia – SEC Network
Matchups & History
Wednesday
Georgia LHP Charlie Goldstein (1-0, 4.26 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Lael Lockhart (2-2, 4.53 ERA)
The Razorbacks and Bulldogs will clash for the third time ever in Hoover this weekend. Georgia has won both previous matchups at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, including a 3-1 decision in the third round of the 2019 tournament. Arkansas, however, owns a 36-25 record in all-time meetings, taking two of three in the teams’ series earlier this season at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Arkansas is seeking its first SEC tournament title, holding a record of 34-42 in all-time appearances. The Hogs’ last conference tournament title win came in 1985 as a member of the Southwest Conference.
Tune In
Wednesday’s contest between Arkansas and Georgia will broadcast nationally on the SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (analyst) and Todd Walker (analyst) on the call.
The game can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter will have the call from Hoover.
Death, Taxes, Hogs are No. 1
Arkansas remained the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball for Week 15 of the season, leading all six major polls released Monday. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today each kept the Razorbacks atop their respective rankings for the seventh straight week.
It is the ninth time this season that Arkansas is the undisputed No. 1 team in the nation as well as the 13th consecutive week that the Hogs maintain the top spot in at least one of the six polls.
Recognized Razorbacks
Two of the conference’s very best are Arkansas Razorbacks. Dave Van Horn was named SEC Coach of the Year, and Kevin Kopps was named SEC Pitcher of the Year Monday, taking home the conference’s top honors after historic regular seasons.
Van Horn, in his 19th season as Arkansas’ head coach, was voted SEC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. He also won the award in 2004, earning the honor after leading the Razorbacks to an outright SEC championship as a second-year head coach.
This year, Van Horn led the unanimously top-ranked Razorbacks to an outright SEC championship and 22 conference wins in the regular season. Under his guidance, the Hogs won all 10 of their conference series to become only the second SEC team in history to do so in a season.
Kopps, meanwhile, is 10-0 with a nation-best 0.75 ERA in 60.1 innings of work this season, striking out 97 batters while allowing only five runs on the year. He is the first Arkansas student-athlete to win the league’s Pitcher of the Year award since Nick Schmidt in 2006.
Seven Razorbacks were named to various All-SEC teams, including Kopps (1st; Defensive), Robert Moore (1st; Newcomer; Defensive), Matt Goodheart (1st), Christian Franklin (2nd; Defensive), Patrick Wicklander (2nd), Cayden Wallace (Freshman) and Peyton Pallette (Newcomer).
