Joe West breaks umpiring record with 5,376th game
Umpire Joe West, second from right, is applauded by the umpiring crew after a video tribute to West, broke the record for most games as a major league umpire with No. 5,376 when he worked the Cardinals-White Sox baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Chicago. From left are Nic Lentz, Bruce Dreckman, West, and Dan Bellino. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Source: Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Associated Press | May 26, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 2:15 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Joe West has set the record for most games as a major league umpire.

West was behind the plate for his 5,376th regular-season game when the St. Louis Cardinals visited the White Sox. West snapped a tie with Hall of Famer Bill Klem.

The colorful West, who turns 69 on Oct. 31, is perhaps the most famous umpire in major league history, known for his memorable run-ins with several players and managers over the years, to go along with at least one executive.

He also fashions himself as a country music singer and songwriter, leading to the nicknames “Cowboy Joe” and “Country Joe.”

