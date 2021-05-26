Lael Lockhart tosses gem as #1 Arkansas advances in SEC Tournament

Lael Lockhart was nearly perfect.
The left-hander dazzled in Arkansas’ 11-2 win against Georgia on Wednesday night at the SEC Tournament, striking out a career-high 11 in seven innings of two-hit, two-run ball. His strong outing on the mound helped punch the Razorbacks’ ticket to the third round, where the top-ranked Hogs will play the winner of Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss in tomorrow’s late game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
Leading 10-0 with the run rule in effect, Lockhart’s perfect game bid was broken up with one out to go in the top of the seventh inning. He started the inning with back-to-back strikeouts before an infield single, which was followed by a two-run home run, put an end to what would have been the first perfect game in Razorback history.
Lockhart’s spectacular start was backed by strong run support as the Hogs exploded offensively in the bottom of the second to take the life out of the Bulldogs early on.
Arkansas scored six runs on three hits, five walks and two errors, opening a commanding 6-0 lead after two innings of play. Cullen Smith’s RBI double to right center was the first of his two big hits on the night.
Ahead 7-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Smith hammered a no-doubter over the wall in right to extend the Razorbacks’ lead to eight. The infielder was one of three Hogs, including Christian Franklin and Jalen Battles, with multiple RBI on the night as Arkansas poured it on from start to finish.
Heston Tole entered in relief of Lockhart and was impressive in his appearance. The right-hander struck out four in two scoreless innings of work to secure the Razorbacks’ 11-2 win.
For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow us on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and like us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.