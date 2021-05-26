Lawmakers renew push for third bridge over Mississippi River in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and AAA expects holiday travel to increase 60 percent this year with fully vaccinated Americans ready to get back out.
With the I-40 bridge closed, it means more traffic crossing the I-55 bridge.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says it’s installing an additional camera near the Crump Interchange and putting up more message boards to help keep traffic moving.
While TDOT says the I-55 bridge can handle the extra traffic, two Memphis state lawmakers say it shouldn’t have to. They say it’s time for a third bridge in the area.
“If we don’t start it, if we don’t start the ball rolling pretty soon, it’s going to just delay it that much longer,” said Tennessee State Rep. Dwayne Thompson, D-Memphis.
Leaders on both sides of the Mississippi River have talked about a third bridge for decades and even studied the possibility. But the cost was always the big problem.
A TDOT study from 15 years ago showed a new bridge would cost anywhere from about $450 million to over $700 million, which is about the size of the City of Memphis’ entire annual budget.
Thompson and his colleague, State Rep. Joe Towns, D-Memphis, say it’s time to act.
“We got to get to belly up to the button and do it now or if not, it’s going to cost us far more money in the future because product, supplies, labor, everything goes up,” said Towns.
They hope to get officials in both Tennessee and Arkansas to at least commit to a third bridge and go from there. They say it will take officials throughout the region working together with the federal government.
“We know, everybody knows we must do something,” said Towns. “We must do something.”
In addition to a third bridge, Towns and Thompson say they’d also like to see bridge inspections happen more frequently, at least once every year.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.