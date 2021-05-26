Man convicted on child porn charges

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man arrested last October on 90 counts of child pornography is heading to prison.
Gavin R. Winter, 37, of Melbourne was convicted and sentenced this week to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, according to a news release.
Izard County sheriff’s deputies arrested Winter on Oct. 1, 2020 following a months-long investigation after learning he had uploaded dozens of explicit images of children.
Investigators obtained a search warrant and found 90 images of child pornography and 79 more images of teenage females that were not explicit, the sheriff’s department stated in a May 26 news release.
Chief Deputy Charley Melton said Winter is currently awaiting transfer to the ADC.
