May 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 26. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Rain chances are back until we hit Memorial Day Weekend as high pressure breaks down.
Highs in the 80s are still expected but probably further from 90 degrees for most.
Isolated pop-up showers and storms stay in the forecast into Thursday though most stay dry.
A complex of storms forms to our west and tries to arrive overnight into Friday morning.
It’ll be weakening, but we’ll have to watch for a few strong to severe wind gusts.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The City of Jonesboro is digging deep to resolve flooding problems in one neighborhood.
Hours after discovering a “critical safety concern,” ArDOT has reopened one lane of a Region 8 bridge.
A local library is hitting the road to bring reading to all residents.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.