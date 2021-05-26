18 Red Wolves set for NCAA Track & Field West Prelims

Eighteen Arkansas State track and field athletes are set to compete for coveted spots at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in June, with the school-record number opening the NCAA West Prelims Wednesday.
Held May 26-29 at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, the four-day event displays the top 48 in each individual event with the top 12 finishers moving on to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in June in Eugene, Oregon. The 18 athletes are a school record and comprise entries in 17 events. SEC Network+ will broadcast all four days of the event.
Action begins at 1:30 p.m. CT Wednesday with the men’s field events, starting with the men’s hammer throw featuring freshman Aimar Palma Simo. Carter Shell and Courtney Thomas will then compete in the long jump at 3 p.m., the same time that Bradley Jelmert makes his regionals debut in the pole vault.
A-State’s men then take to the track, starting at 6 p.m. with Ke’Von Holder in the 110m hurdles first round. Daidren Davis then runs the 400m hurdles at 8:20 p.m. before Jermie Walker ends the first day for the Red Wolves in the 200m first round at 8:45 p.m. The top 24 finishers in the first round of each event advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.
The women begin action Thursday with Grace Flowers in the hammer at 1:30 p.m. and Lauren Beauchamp in the pole vault at 3 p.m. At 6 p.m., Rainee Bowers will run in the first round of the 100m hurdles for a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinal, while Evangelynn Harris throws in the shot put.
Friday features the quarterfinals of the 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles and 200m, while Bennett Pascoe will run for a spot at nationals in the 3000m steeplechase at 6:10 p.m. In the field, Frank Massey will jump in the high jump at 1 p.m. while Eron Carter will throw the discus at 1:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Pauline Meyer will take her turn on the track, vying for a bid to nationals in the steeplechase. Allie Hensley opens up the day at 1 p.m. in the high jump, while Harris and Babette Vandeput will hurl the discus at 1:30 p.m. Imani Udoumana caps off the field events for the weekend, competing in the triple jump at 3:15 p.m.
A-STATE’S SCHEDULE AT THE 2021 NCAA WEST PRELIMS
Wednesday, May 26 – MEN
1:30 p.m. – Hammer (Aimar Palma Simo)
3:00 p.m. – Long Jump (Carter Shell, Courtney Thomas)
3:00 p.m. – Pole Vault (Bradley Jelmert)
6:00 p.m. – 110m Hurdles [First Round] (Ke’Von Holder)
8:20 p.m. – 400m Hurdles [First Round] (Daidren Davis)
8:45 p.m. – 200m [First Round] (Jermie Walker)
Thursday, May 27 – WOMEN
1:30 p.m. – Hammer (Grace Flowers)
3:00 p.m. – Pole Vault (Lauren Beauchamp)
6:00 p.m. – 100m Hurdles [First Round] (Rainee Bowers)
6:00 p.m. – Shot Put (Evangelynn Harris)
Friday, May 28 – MEN
1:00 p.m. – High Jump (Frank Massey)
1:30 p.m. – Discus (Eron Carter)
6:10 p.m. – 3000m Steeplechase (Bennett Pascoe)
6:45 p.m. – 110m Hurdles [Quarterfinals] (Ke’Von Holder)*
7:55 p.m. – 400m Hurdles [Quarterfinals] (Daidren Davis)*
8:10 p.m. – 200m [Quarterfinals] (Jermie Walker)*
Saturday, May 29 – WOMEN
1:00 p.m. – High Jump (Allie Hensley)
1:30 p.m. – Discus (Evangelynn Harris, Babette Vandeput)
3:15 p.m. – Triple Jump (Imani Udoumana)
6:10 p.m. – 3000m Steeplechase (Pauline Meyer)
6:45 p.m. – 100m Hurdles [Quarterfinals] (Rainee Bowers)*
