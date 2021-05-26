18 Red Wolves set for NCAA Track & Field West Prelims

A-State’s men then take to the track, starting at 6 p.m. with Ke’Von Holder in the 110m hurdles first round. Daidren Davis then runs the 400m hurdles at 8:20 p.m. before Jermie Walker ends the first day for the Red Wolves in the 200m first round at 8:45 p.m. The top 24 finishers in the first round of each event advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.