Smoke near Airport Road continues to concern residents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are still complaints from residents about smoke being seen in the area around Airport Road in Jonesboro.
Most of the people who live in the area have respiratory issues, allergies, and other health issues, making all the smoke a big problem for them.
We received more complaints about constant smoke in nearby neighborhoods so I went back to check it out.
Two weeks ago, I spoke with the developer, they said most of the burning would be over by that weekend and they had one more pile to burn at a later date.
According to residents, the burning never stopped.
On Wednesday, the people that live closer to the burning said it is actually in their backyard.
“It’s making us sick, making my neighbors sick and we can’t get anybody to do anything about it, can’t get anybody to do anything about it. Can’t sleep at night, hack all day. Today’s been one of the better days. But that’s starting to change when the wind shift changes,” says resident Lloyd Humphrey.
Humphrey said he is not against those who are doing the burning, but there has to be a better way to get down the trees.
The fire department says the calls continue, but their hands are tied to this situation.
The developer said they do not plan to add more trees after Thursday, May 27 and the fire should be down to coal by Monday.
