Specialist seeing an increase in young adults with eating disorders over the past year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The pandemic brought about the main driving factor in eating disorders, isolation.
Over the past year, a surge of eating disorder cases was reported.
Keena Reddin-Kennedy, the owner of the Center for Eating Disorders and Behavioral Wellness, said Wednesday she has seen a major increase in patients, and a lot of them have been young adults.
She has seen around a 40% increase in patients over the past year.
She says the pandemic has a lot to do with this rise, because of the increased isolation.
“It’s driven by different feelings, thoughts, and emotions. When those are increased the urges to act on the eating disorder are consequently increased,” says Reddin-Kennedy.
She is the only specialist in the area, so she serves a wide range of patients.
She said treatment for an eating disorder is more than just therapy, it also involves health and confidence.
“When I get a patient in and we kind of get the food going the way it needs to be, the next thing we need to work on is that body image and body acceptance,” says Reddin-Kennedy.
She said a few signs parents can look for include a drastic increase or decrease in weight, not eating meals, or even going to the bathroom a lot.
