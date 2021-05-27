6 Arkansas softball faces #11 Arizona in Fayetteville Super Regional

Arkansas outscored its opponents a combined 19-3 in the Fayetteville Regional last weekend and went 3-0, advancing to the program’s second super regional and first at home. Arkansas defeated Manhattan (8-0, 5 innings), South Dakota State (4-0) and Stanford (7-3). The Razorbacks hit .299/.382/.494 as a team and totaled nine extra base hits (3 HR, 6 2B) while limiting the opposition to a .243/.273/.270 line with only two extra base hits (2 2B) allowed. Designated player Linnie Malkin hit a team-best .444 (4-for-9), pounding two home runs and plating seven RBI. In the regional championship against Stanford, Arkansas scored two runs in the top of the first, before the Cardinal responded posting three runs in the bottom of the inning. After the Hogs scored two runs in the fourth, Malkin slugged a three-run homer to center, providing a much-needed cushion. Stanford brough the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh and left the bases loaded, ending the game. The Razorbacks pitching staff did not allow an earned run all weekend (19.0 IP), and Mary Haff was sensational going 3-0 throwing 17.0 IP (0 R) and allowing 11 hits and two walks with 15 strikeouts.