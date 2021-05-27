Authorities respond to crop duster crash in Poinsett County

POINSETT CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County deputies and emergency crews have responded to a crop duster crash Thursday afternoon in Poinsett County, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder.
Authorities are headed to the Highway 214 and Stuckey Lane area due to the crash.
The plane is on fire, Molder said.
An ambulance is headed to the scene and Molder said the pilot was up and talking.
