Grizzlies fall against Jazz in Game 2 of playoffs, Morant breaks record
Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 27, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 12:17 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies may have lost against the Jazz in Wednesday night’s Game Two of the NBA Playoffs Ja Morant broke a franchise record scoring 47 points!

Morant also scored 71 points in his first two career playoff games.

That’s the most since before the 1949-1950 season when the NBA was officially created.

But Utah takes Game Two to tie the series at a game apiece.

The final score: 141-129.

Now the Jazz is on its way to the Bluff City for Game Three at the FedExForum.

The FedEx Forum awaits crowds it hasn’t seen in over a year during the pandemic. And the first playoff game on home turf in four years.

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Utah Jazz this Saturday. Tipoff is 8:30 p.m.

GO GRIZZ GO!

