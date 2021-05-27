Grizzlies fall against Jazz in Game 2 of playoffs, Morant breaks record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies may have lost against the Jazz in Wednesday night’s Game Two of the NBA Playoffs Ja Morant broke a franchise record scoring 47 points!
Morant also scored 71 points in his first two career playoff games.
That’s the most since before the 1949-1950 season when the NBA was officially created.
But Utah takes Game Two to tie the series at a game apiece.
The final score: 141-129.
Now the Jazz is on its way to the Bluff City for Game Three at the FedExForum.
The FedEx Forum awaits crowds it hasn’t seen in over a year during the pandemic. And the first playoff game on home turf in four years.
The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Utah Jazz this Saturday. Tipoff is 8:30 p.m.
GO GRIZZ GO!
