Jonesboro Mayor announces inaugural Youth Advancement Council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Young people in Jonesboro can now make their voices heard.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver recently announced the inaugural Youth Advancement Council.
Mayor Copenhaver said many of the ideas he heard during the campaign trail came from young people.
So, he worked with his staff to make sure they were taking the kids’ ideas to heart.
The mayor’s Youth Advancement Council originally had around 25 spots available, but after an overwhelming response of applications, they chose over 40 participants.
The council includes 11 tenth graders, 12 eleventh graders, 26 twelfth graders, and a homeschool student.
“Very excited to potentially bring this to Jonesboro because we have some great students here who attend wonderful schools and if we could just tap them for the ideas that they have our city could be one of the best in the state of Arkansas,” says executive assistant to the mayor, Shelly Anderson.
One of the main goals of the council is to help the kids learn about the city and how local government works.
The mayor hopes this will keep this young talent and their ideas in Jonesboro as they become adults.
“We are setting goals for the youth by empowering them so getting them involved getting their ideas right here in the community. If they leave they’ll come back because they are a part of it,” says Copenhaver.
The council will have subcommittees like city beautification, communication, outreach, diversity, health, and planning.
The mayor was asked what will be one of the first orders of business for the council. He said the council will hopefully create a new motto for the city.
The council plans to have its first meeting in June.
