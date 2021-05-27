Jonesboro Police prepares ahead of holiday weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Memorial Day Weekend being the first weekend without COVID-19 restrictions, Jonesboro police are expecting to deal with high call volumes.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott says he understands there will be gatherings all over town this weekend, but he asks for the community to be considerate of one another while they are out and about.
It’s taking care of each other. Police cannot be everywhere at once to monitor everything,” Chief Elliott said, “As a community, we need to step up and take care of each other out there.”
He adds that people can do that by being alert and patient while navigating through traffic in town, also not allowing anyone to overindulge in alcohol and get behind the wheel to lead to a “much safer Jonesboro.”
Chief Elliott added that the department is down by 15 officers, so he is having to make adjustments to shifts for the weekend to ensure they have proper manpower during peak hours.
If things get out of hand during peak hours, the Chief mentioned he can deploy more officers and seek assistance from Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Police.
