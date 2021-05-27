Mississippi County seeing population decline

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Census Bureau released the 2020 estimations of city and town populations within each state.
While some cities and towns in Region 8 have gained more people, some places have lost a significant amount.
According to the totals, Mississippi County lost 6,414 people over the past decade.
Blytheville Mayor James Sanders says this comes as no surprise.
“We thought that they have decreased even more so than what they are,” Mayor Sanders said.
The city of Blytheville took the largest hit in the population decline as one of the county’s two seats, going from 15,620 in 2010 to 13,216 in 2020.
The mayor mentioned this was a continuation of the decline prior to 2010, saying people in the Blytheville community had mistrust in municipal government when he took office in 2011.
“There had to be a communication between both the population and the government, so we could try to fix those problems,” he said.
To bring more people into town, Mayor Sanders says he will stick to his original plan for the city, which includes improving the quality of life in the town by beefing up law enforcement, investing in water and wastewater, and cleaning and developing property through town.
Here is a look at other cities and counties in Region 8, based on 2010 and 2020 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau:
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.