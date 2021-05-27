Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Harviell, Missouri man was killed after he was hit by a tractor on Wednesday morning, May 26.
The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 67, approximately one mile north of Harviell.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Travis H. Pulliam, 34 of Naylor, was driving an International Harvester north on Hwy. 67 when the tractor hit 62-year-old Dennis W. Tubb, who was in the the road.
Tubb was rushed to a Poplar Bluff hospital and passed away just after 12:30 p.m.
