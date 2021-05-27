Rollover crash claims man’s life

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man died Wednesday night when his SUV ran off the road and overturned multiple times.
The crash happened at 9:39 p.m. May 26 at the intersection of State Highway 214 and Red Ditch Lane, according to Arkansas State Police.
Danny Ray Gillespie, 68, was eastbound when his 2001 Ford Expedition ran off the right side of the highway.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Gillespie over-corrected, crossed the centerline, then ran off the left side of the roadway.
His SUV rolled several times before coming to a final rest on the driver’s side in the ditch.
An ambulance took Gillespie to St. Bernards Medical Center where he died.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.