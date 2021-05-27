Second Chance Thrift Store reopens; benefits domestic violence shelter

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A thrift store benefiting the Second Chance Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Shelter will reopen this weekend, after closing for remodeling.
The Second Chance Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault shelter opened in February 2020, and offers services for women, children, men, and animals.
So far, at least 60 people have been helped through the shelter’s housing program.
The shelter also has an outreach program that has helped over 100 people since opening.
The Second Chance Thrift Store opened a few months after the shelter.
Store manager Shelby Bowles said the money made from items sold goes directly to help with shelter expenses.
“Of course, the housing needs and those expenses, we do have advocates as well that that helps with. Plus furniture, food, and shelter supplies.”
The money from the thrift store also helps with the outreach program needs.
Bowles said the store also provides another opportunity, giving people a different avenue to find help if they need it.
“Some victims may not know where to turn to, who to reach out to,” said Bowles. “They may come in one day and think, ‘oh, I’m going to get a good deal and find a nice item and get more than that in return.’ They’re going to find out they can, if they want to be discreet, call our hotline at (870) 587-8044.″
The thrift store has everything from baby items and home decor to formal wear, and they take donations Thursday through Saturday.
Some of the renovations include a new dressing room, a larger men’s section, and new displays.
Store hours have also been extended, and will now be Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While the shelter and store are both located in Wynne, the shelter services five counties in the Central Arkansas Delta area.
“We also are in partnership with other shelters across the state, and when we need to cross state lines then we also do that,” said Bowles.
Bowles said they’re incredibly thankful to the Wynne community for supporting the store, and the shelter.
“Without them, we could not do what we do,” said Bowles.
To learn more about Second Chance Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Shelter, visit the website here or the Facebook page here.
You can keep up with what the thrift store is doing, including the specials in store for the reopening by visiting the Facebook page here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.