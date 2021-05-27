Several TV/kickoff times set for 2021 Arkansas State football

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football will kickoff 2021 with a pair of evening home games.
ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference revealed some early game times on Wednesday. Butch Jones makes his debut as Red Wolves head coach on Saturday, September 4th. Arkansas State will host UCA at 6:00pm, the in-state matchup will be streamed on ESPN3. Memphis comes to Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 11th. The Red Wolves and Tigers will tangle at 6:00pm on ESPN+.
Arkansas State will have an afternoon kickoff with a Power 5 opponent. The scarlet and black travel to Washington on Saturday, September 18th. Red Wolves and Huskies will tee it up at 3:15pm Central Time on the Pac-12 Network.
Two Thursday conference home games will air on ESPNU. Arkansas State faces Coastal Carolina on October 7th and Louisiana on October 21st. Both matchups will kickoff at 6:30pm.
2021 Arkansas State Football Schedule
* - Sun Belt Conference Games
Saturday, September 4th 6:00pm: vs. UCA (ESPN3)
Saturday, September 11th 6:00pm: vs. Memphis (ESPN+)
Saturday, September 18th 3:15pm: at Washington (Pac-12 Network)
Saturday, September 25th TBA: at Tulsa (TV TBA)
Saturday, October 2nd TBA: at Georgia Southern * (TV TBA)
Thursday, October 7th 6:30pm: vs. Coastal Carolina * (ESPNU)
Thursday, October 21st 6:30pm: vs. Louisiana * (ESPNU)
Saturday, October 30th TBA: at South Alabama * (TV TBA)
Saturday, November 6th TBA: vs. Appalachian State * (TV TBA)
Saturday, November 13th TBA: at ULM * (TV TBA)
Saturday, November 20th TBA: at Georgia State * (TV TBA)
Saturday, November 27th TBA: Texas State * (TV TBA)
The Sun Belt Championship Game is Saturday, December 4th on ESPN. The West Division champion will face the East Division champion, the team with the better record would host the matchup.
