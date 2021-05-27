Several TV/kickoff times set for 2021 Razorback football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 100 days until the start of the 2021 college football season.
ESPN revealed several Arkansas kickoff times Wednesday afternoon. The season opener with Rice will start at 1:00pm CT on Saturday, September 4th. The matchup in Fayetteville between old SWC foes will be streamed on SEC Network + and on ESPN+. Arkansas will host Texas at 6:00pm CT on September 11th on ESPN.
The Razorbacks non-conference finale will be an afternoon kick. Arkansas hosts Georgia Southern at 3:00pm CT on Saturday, September 18th. The Hogs/Eagles matchup will air on the SEC Network.
CBS revealed Tuesday that they will air the Black Friday matchup between Arkansas and Missouri. It’ll be a 2:30pm CT kick on Friday, November 26th in Fayetteville.
You can see the early SEC football early season TV schedule here.
