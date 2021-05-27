Thursday night storms could bring hail, winds

Bryan's Thursday Morning Forecast 5/27
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 27, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 10:26 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scattered severe storms Thursday night could bring hail and gusty winds.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says an approaching cold front will also ramp our chances of rain.

Much of Region 8 can expect ½ inch of rainfall but thunderstorms could produce much more, creating the risk of isolated flash flooding.

McCormick has placed all of Region 8 under a low risk of severe weather with our northwestern counties at a medium risk.

“While the worst storms will remain in Oklahoma/Kansas, a few might merge into a line and turn east in our direction,” he said. “If this happens, the main concern would be straight-line wind and an isolated spin-up tornado.”

As of 10 a.m. the National Weather Service had placed the northwestern corner of Arkansas under an enhanced risk of severe storms.

A second round of storms should move through around midnight.
Meteorologist Zach Holder says we should expect to see two rounds of storms, with the first arriving around 7 p.m.

He agrees the main threat will be strong winds.

The second round of storms should move through around midnight.

The Region 8 StormTEAM will closely monitor these approaching storms and will provide updates throughout the day and night.

