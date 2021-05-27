Thursday night storms could bring hail, winds

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scattered severe storms Thursday night could bring hail and gusty winds.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says an approaching cold front will also ramp our chances of rain.
Much of Region 8 can expect ½ inch of rainfall but thunderstorms could produce much more, creating the risk of isolated flash flooding.
McCormick has placed all of Region 8 under a low risk of severe weather with our northwestern counties at a medium risk.
“While the worst storms will remain in Oklahoma/Kansas, a few might merge into a line and turn east in our direction,” he said. “If this happens, the main concern would be straight-line wind and an isolated spin-up tornado.”
As of 10 a.m. the National Weather Service had placed the northwestern corner of Arkansas under an enhanced risk of severe storms.
Meteorologist Zach Holder says we should expect to see two rounds of storms, with the first arriving around 7 p.m.
He agrees the main threat will be strong winds.
The second round of storms should move through around midnight.
The Region 8 StormTEAM will closely monitor these approaching storms and will provide updates throughout the day and night.
