6 Arkansas softball falls to #11 Arizona in Game 1 of Fayetteville Super Regional

No. 11 Arizona scored first and never trailed as it downed No. 6 Arkansas, 10-4, in game one of the NCAA Tournament Super Regional at Bogle Park in Fayetteville on Friday evening. The Razorbacks (43-10) and Wildcats (40-13) came in as two of the nation’s top home run hitting clubs and combined to score 11 of 14 total runs via the longball.