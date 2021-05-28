Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer to seek Arkansas Court of Appeals seat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime Northeast Arkansas circuit judge announced plans Friday to seek a seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals.
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer of Jonesboro said she is running for the District 1, Position 2 seat on the 12-member court.
The incumbent, Judge Phillip Whiteaker, announced earlier this year that he would not seek another term in office in the May 24, 2022 judicial election.
The district includes Craighead, Clay, Crittenden, Mississippi, Poinsett, Greene, Woodruff, White, Monroe, Lonoke, Cross and Prairie counties.
In her announcement, Thyer cited her experience on the bench as positives for voters to consider.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of the Second Judicial District as a circuit judge for the last fifteen years. During that time, I have managed a large, diverse docket that has included every court division – civil, criminal, probate, domestic relations, and juvenile. I have presided over more than 40 civil and criminal jury trials, including a death penalty trial,” Thyer said. “I have chaired the Arkansas Judicial Council’s Trial Judges Committee, Bar Liaison, and Trial Court Employee Committees and have served on the Juvenile, Specialty Court, and Supreme Court Liaison Committees. Last year I was recognized as being the first female in the state of Arkansas to have obtained a Master’s degree in Judicial Studies.”
Judge Thyer said she has worked with the Arkansas Bar Association and other groups on law-related issues.
“I have also been active in the Arkansas Bar Association having served as Chair of the Board of Governors, Parliamentarian, Chair of the Young Lawyers Section and am a tenured delegate to the House of Delegates. I am also an active member of the American Law Institute, currently serving as an Advisor on the Children and the Law Project. I am also presently serving as a panel member on the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission, and in June I will finish my year as President of the Arkansas Bar Foundation,” Thyer said.
Thyer also cited her work as a circuit judge in the announcement.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a circuit judge working with a wonderful group of colleagues, attorneys, and court staff, and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of the Second Judicial District throughout my candidacy. I believe my broad experience as a circuit judge and an active member of organizations serving the bar, the judiciary, and the public have prepared me to take on this important role as a judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals,” Thyer said.
Thyer was nominated by then-Gov. Mike Huckabee to serve as a circuit judge in Nov. 2005 and was reappointed to serve in 2007 by then-Gov. Mike Beebe.
