Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer to seek Arkansas Court of Appeals seat

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of the Second Judicial District as a circuit judge for the last fifteen years. During that time, I have managed a large, diverse docket that has included every court division – civil, criminal, probate, domestic relations, and juvenile. I have presided over more than 40 civil and criminal jury trials, including a death penalty trial,” Thyer said. “I have chaired the Arkansas Judicial Council’s Trial Judges Committee, Bar Liaison, and Trial Court Employee Committees and have served on the Juvenile, Specialty Court, and Supreme Court Liaison Committees. Last year I was recognized as being the first female in the state of Arkansas to have obtained a Master’s degree in Judicial Studies.”