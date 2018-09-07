Cool but Dry Memorial Day Weekend

The rain is gone and doesn’t come back until Tuesday at the earliest. Clouds, once again, will be harder to get rid of. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and then mostly sunny on Sunday. Temperatures are the story over the weekend, especially each morning. We’ll wake up in the 50s and possibly 40s in spots. Sunday morning looks the coolest. Highs in the 60s on Saturday become 70s on Sunday. We’ll start to see 80s return on Memorial Day and Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms look possible each day starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday.