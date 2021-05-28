Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 9:31 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 29, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 341,130 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 266,516 confirmed cases
    • 74,614 probable cases
  • 333,228 recoveries
  • 2,016 active cases
    • 1,390 confirmed active cases
    • 626 probable active cases
  • 5,830 total deaths
    • 4,626 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,204 deaths among probable cases
  • 201 currently hospitalized
    • 86 in ICU
    • 33 on ventilators
  • 3,657,906 people total have been tested
    • 8.7% positive PCR tests
    • 14.5% positive antigen tests
  • 3,303,370 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, May 28:

  1. Pulaski: 35
  2. Saline: 23
  3. Washington: 19

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,203 14 3,085 104 22,913
Clay 1,789 17 1,720 52 19,367
Cleburne 2,010 21 1,913 75 23,958
Craighead 13,586 77 13,326 182 130,204
Crittenden 6,143 51 5,993 97 46,262
Cross 1,963 12 1,901 50 17,224
Greene 6,166 23 6,065 77 52,669
Independence 3,794 28 3,642 124 44,961
Jackson 3,228 2 3,187 38 29,737
Lawrence 2,129 6 2,080 43 17,178
Mississippi 5,891 26 5,756 109 44,333
Poinsett 3,184 12 3,095 77 29,995
Randolph 2,174 36 2,091 47 22,278
St. Francis 3,607 10 3,553 44 32,797
Sharp 1,615 6 1,563 46 19,228
Stone 992 1 961 30 12,721
White 8,124 66 7,936 120 56,607
Woodruff 651 0 638 13 8,951

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

