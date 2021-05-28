Jonesboro organization making moves to continue serving the community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A community group is working to create a permanent place for their organization to serve the community.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Committee is in the process to make sure they have a headquarters for all their activities.
They took the first step and found a place.
The building may look familiar it was once the location of Bill’s Fresh Market.
“It’s been a long time coming and we are at a good place now,” says public relations chair for the committee, Ashley Wilson.
Soon, it could be home to the Dr. Martin Luther King Committee.
Over the years, the committee used various churches and facilities to prepare for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade.
Leaders within the group said they are thankful for all that help over the years, but now they want somewhere they can use year-round.
“So, we are just looking to move forward and have as much support as we can and get something stable,” says Wilson.
The building will serve as a place for the committee to host outreach programs and they plan to open it up to other non-profits in the area.
State Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Jonesboro) stopped by to help with funding options. He said money from the American Rescue Plan will be a big help.
“The city of Jonesboro has about $15 million available, the county has about $20 million. The state has around $1.6 billion, however, there are restrictions on how one can use that money. After talking with the committee here, it seems to me like we meet many of those criteria,” says Sullivan.
The committee has talked about opening a headquarters for years and now they are one step closer.
The next step is to work with architects and builders to get cost estimates on the project. They will then present that information to committees in the Arkansas legislature.
