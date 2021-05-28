May 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, May 28. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
After a night of showers and storms, much of the rain has moved out of Region 8.
Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will overspread the area on Friday, leaving us with a nice Memorial Day Weekend.
Temperatures slowly warm back into the 80s next week with some slight chances of rain.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
New census data reveals some Region 8 cities and towns saw significant increases in population over the past decade, while others saw a marked decrease.
Arkansas State Police have identified a Paragould woman killed in a Thursday evening crash.
Arkansas’s attorney general says a Paragould fitness studio’s plan to offer pole dancing to kids is “disgusting” and sexualizes children.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.