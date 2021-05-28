Missing man wanted by Mississippi Co. authorities in custody

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is back in custody.
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 27-year-old Ruben Ramirez was arrested at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center early Friday morning, May 28.
Ramirez was then transported and booked into the Butler County Justice Center.
He was originally being held by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office on an unlawful use of a weapon charge with a $5,000 cash/surety bond.
The search for Ramirez began on Thursday after the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office reported he walked away from the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center after being placed on a 96-hour commitment order.
The sheriff’s office said he had been discharged 30 minutes after the order, despite his felony charges.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ramirez has violent tendencies.
When he was reported to have walked away from the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, the sheriff’s office urged the public to call police immediately and not to approach him.
