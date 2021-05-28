Missouri congressman meets with former president

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) met with former President Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York City Monday.
Smith, who represents the 8th District which includes Southeast Missouri, says they discussed the future of the Republican Party and the GOP’s plan to regain a majority in Congress next year.
Smith told our Washington News Bureau he and the former president think policies put forward by the Democrat-controlled Congress and President Joe Biden are behind the inflation and rising costs of essential goods.
“It was great to hear his perspective of what we need to be doing to continue to fight for the working class, families, farmers, and small businesses against a lot of the out-of-control socialist policies that’s being forced by President Joe Biden,” Smith said.
He also confirms that he spoke with Trump about his potential interest in running for the open U.S. Senate seat next year.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) is not seeking re-election to another term.
