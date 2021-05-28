Mo. industrial hemp amendments approved

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced federal approval of the state’s amendment to the Industrial Hemp Plan.
The approval means Missouri’s amended plan complies with federal law and regulations.
In January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture published the federal final rule for domestic hemp production. The rule became effective on March 22. Several provisions in the final rule required the Missouri Department of Agriculture to amend the Missouri State Plan.
Some of the key changes to the Missouri State Plan include:
- Increasing the pre-harvest window for compliance sampling from 15 to 30 days
- Allowing the remediation options for eligible crops that initially test above 0.3 percent total THC
- Updating requirements for testing laboratories to be ISO 17025 accredited and after Dec. 31, 2022, also registered wit the Drug Enforcement Agency
You can click here to read the entire amended plan.
According to the department, more than 200 producer registrations were issued in 2020 in Missouri and 811 acres of industrial hemp were planted, including varieties grown for flower, fiber, seed and grain.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.