Officials prepare for wave of people at Spring River

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Memorial Day weekend is upon us, so many are heading out to area rivers and lakes, meaning many emergency officials are urging safety.
The Hardy Campground is already packed with dozens of campers near the Spring River. Many other locations around the river are seeing a traffic increase.
Sharp County did get some strong storms Thursday, but the river was not impacted. Right now, officials say they’re focused on making sure everyone stays safe.
“Our river rescue, they’re geared up, they’re ready,” Hardy Assistant Police Chief Scott Rose said. “Our fire department, they’re ready to go. We’re hoping that they’re not needed but they are ready if we to get them out on the river and do any rescue.”
Rose said the department will have more patrol officers out on the roads this weekend. Officials expect not only will traffic on the river increase but traffic on the roads will also.
In fact, Rose says the traffic started to pick up Thursday.
Rose says he knows people will be out drinking on the river this weekend, he urges everyone to be sure to have a designated driver.
