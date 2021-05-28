Pavement work on Highway 412 in Paragould slated to start

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Highway crews will be working over the next few weeks to do rehab work on the pavement on Highway 412 in Paragould.
According to ArDOT, crews will be alternatively closing two lanes of Highway 412 between the Carroll Road and Highway 49 intersections between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., starting June 1.
The work will be done, weather permitting. Officials said crews would remove and replace asphalt, with work scheduled to take about two to three weeks to complete.
Officials noted that signs will be in the area to warn drivers and that drivers should be careful.
